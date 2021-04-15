Residents impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, along with the February ice storm, can get information on various disaster recovery programs and services through a series of virtual sessions set for April 14-24.
Federal agencies hosting the seminars include FEMA, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration. State and local agencies will also participate in the sessions.
FEMA Spokesperson Tiana Suber said COVID-19 has forced the agencies to host virtual meetings, instead of the usual town hall gatherings. The topics covered are crucial in helping residents fully recover from the hurricanes and the winter storm, she said.
“There are things people may not know about or be confused about when getting disaster aid,” Suber said. “With these sessions, they won’t leave any information behind. They will be able to rebuild and get back on their feet.”
Southwest Louisiana residents who are frustrated with repairing their hurricane-damaged homes can also benefit from the sessions, Suber said.
“It’s good to have that information out there and help people understand how the process goes,” she said. “People in Lake Charles are still working on their homes and living in temporary homes. Whatever process or level of recovery you’re in, we’re here to help.”
Virtual town hall meetings may be easier for some residents to take part in, especially those who lack transportation to attend an in-person event, Suber said.
To watch the virtual meetings, call 216-706-7075 and enter the assigned conference code. All webinars will take place via Zoom. Closed captioning is available.
Seminars are scheduled as follows:
April 14 — 6 p.m.: FEMA individual assistance programs and services. Conference code: 478044.
April 15 — 10 a.m.: Louisiana Housing Corporation approach to disaster recovery efforts. Conference code: 478044; USDA program and services. Conference code: 616681; 3 p.m. HUD multi-family and single-family programs and services. Conference code: 478044; Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services program. Conference code: 616681.
April 16 — 6 p.m.: Disaster recovery and resiliency assistance available from the SBA. Conference code: 478044.
April 17 — 10 a.m.: Disaster legal services: Know your rights. Conference code: 478044; 3 p.m. Louisiana Department of Insurance: After the storms. Conference code 478044.
April 21 — 6 p.m.: USDA programs and services. Conference code: 616681; Housing rights and resources after a disaster. Conference code: 478044.
April 22 — 10 a.m.: HUD public housing programs and processes. Conference code: 478044; Louisiana Housing Corporation approach to disaster recovery efforts. Conference code: 478044.
April 23 — 6 p.m.: Louisiana Department of Insurance: After the storm. Conference code: 478044.
April 24 — 10 a.m.: FEMA individual assistance programs and services. Conference code: 478044; 3 p.m. Finding the right services for you: Health and Human services. Conference code 478044; Services offered by the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department. Conference code: 616681.
To register for a session, visit getagameplan.org.