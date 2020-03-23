OAKDALE — Two federal inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in Allen Parish.
One was seen by the Oakdale Community Hospital and later transferred to a medical facility in Rapides Parish. The second one has been quarantined.
On Sunday the Oakdale Community Hospital confirmed one case on their Facebook page, which was also shared by the city of Oakdale. The second case was handled by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Sheriff Doug Hebert III said the individuals were federal inmates from the Federal Correction Complex in Oakdale and not inmates in the parish jail, which has been in lockdown since last week.
In a Facebook post, the Oakdale Community Hospital said the first case did not originate in the community.
"Although this was not a case which originated in our community, we were able to provide great care to the individual who was then transferred to a higher level of care and is stabilized as of our last report," the hospital posted in a Facebook post to the community.
The hospital immediately notified the Office of Public Health of the result and the provider who cared for the patient. The provider then notified the patient.
The hospital said it is notifying all caregivers and personnel who may have come in contact with the patient during their visit to Oakdale Community Hospital.
"All personnel protective equipment guidelines, as well as isolation precautions were followed," the statement read.
Hospital officials are continuing to follow policies and procedures already in place for infectious disease and will continue to modify those practices as needed, including informing the community.
Hebert said the parish jail has been in lockdown with no visitation allowed.
"From the beginning we locked down the facility to visitors and limited our visits to offsite through electronic means," he said. "We have also restricted access to the building to employees and staff only. We are a close-knit jail and if we get one case it will run through the jail overnight."
The parish jail is also not accepting any outside items from inmate's families and friends.
Allen Parish residents should prepare to comply with the shelter-at-home order issued by the state and practice social distancing of at least six feet when seeking essential services.