OAKDALE — A federal inmate at a low-security prison in Allen Parish died Saturday from complications due to the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Patrick Jones, 49, died at an undisclosed hospital eight days after testing positive for the coronavirus and being placed on a ventilator after his condition worsened.
He is the first coronavirus-related death of an inmate in the federal prison system, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Ten of the 11 positive coronavirus cases reported in Allen Parish as of Monday are from the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale. Of those, seven are inmates and three are staff members at the Oakdale facility, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Across the United States, a total of 28 inmates and 24 staff members have tested positive at the Bureau's 122 institutions.
Jones, who was serving a 27-year prison sentence for a drug charge at the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, was evaluated March 19 by institutional medical staff and transferred to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation after complaining of a persistent cough, federal officials said in a news release.
He tested positive for the coronavirus while in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator March 20 after his condition began to decline.
"On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mr. Jones, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff," federal officials said in the release.
Jones had been incarcerated at the Oakdale facility since April 2017, after he was convicted for possession with intent to distribute more than 420 grams of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a junior college in Texas.
A statement from the Bureau of Prisons said it is taking aggressive steps to address the issue including suspending family and legal visits and screening of both staff and inmates at its facilities.
Facilities have also set up isolation and quarantine areas for inmates who have been exposed to or have symptoms. In addition, all inmate movements and transfers are restricted with a 14-day quarantine required for all new inmates entering the Bureau from outside a Bureau facility.