Federal funding set aside for I-10 bridge

Nearly $30 million in federal funding will go toward replacing the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge, state officials announced Monday. The money is part of the $216 million allocated to Louisiana from the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act for road and infrastructure improvements.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with state Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, announced the funding on the Capitol steps. Other Southwest Louisiana road projects receiving funds include $4.1 million for patching, cold planing and overlay along La. 108 in Calcasieu Parish, from Interstate 10 to La. 1256; and $1.7 million for milling and overlay along La. 99 and La. 102, from La. 3086 to La. 26 in Jeff Davis Parish.
Congress approved the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in December. Wilson said it is intended to replace dollars lost from a drop in traffic because of COVID-19.
“We will apply all of these funds to the most-needed projects in all of the regions of Louisiana,” Wilson said.
Edwards in August 2019 committed $85 million in capital outlay funding to the I-10 bridge replacement project. He said the federal funding will push forward needed repairs and improvements, enhance existing roadways and build new infrastructure statewide.
“We’re going to continue in Louisiana to make transportation a priority,” the governor said.
Another $26 million will be sent to the state Department of Transportation districts to address congestion issues and replace aged equipment used to maintain highways, Wilson said.
More than $11.3 million will be spent on electric vehicle charging stations. Wilson said this effort is a major initiative of President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Transportation secretary.
Since January 2016, the Edwards’ administration said it has invested more than $3.9 billion in infrastructure, including more than 1,600 projects along more than 5,000 miles of roadways.
During the press conference, Edwards thanked U.S. Sen Bill Cassidy, R-La., for his work in securing the federal funding.