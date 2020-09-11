First Baptist Church of Westlake's mission is to act "as the hands and feet of Jesus."
"And not just during times like these, after a hurricane, but every day in our community," said Lora DeVille, the church's children's ministry director. "We want to show our community that God loves them and that we are strong in Christ."
DeVille said the church is feeding the community twice a day, at noon and 5 p.m. on the church grounds, 2617 Westwood Road.
"There's been roughly about 1,000 meals served at each meal time, and we've been running out of food in less than an hour," she said.
DeVille said business leaders from across the state and neighboring regions have also reached out to the church to donate meals and supplies.
"There's churches from different areas who have helped; many companies in the area have also reached out," DeVille said. "These organizations are coming by, bringing the food, helping to cook it, and it's all free for our community members."
Because of the amount of donations being received, DeVille said the church has converted its gymnasium into a distribution center for those in need.
"Every day, from 1-3 p.m., we have been receiving donations such as bottled water, pantry goods and diapers," she said. "Today, we actually received a truckload of refrigerated goods such as lunchmeat, cheese and brisket from Entergy and we'll be passing that out today.”
Churches from around the country are also using FBC Westlake as their base to send teams out each weekend to help those in the community with their properties.
"We'll help with tree removal, putting tarps on your roof — all free of charge," DeVille said. "If you need help, we're here to help you — and it's not just for Westlake residents. If you need help, we'll come to where you are."
She said residents are required to sign up for the service at the church's distribution center.
"We do not have an end date for any of these services," she said. "We'll keep serving meals and keep distributing supplies until there is no longer a need."
DeVille said the church is in need of volunteers to help serve meals and distribute supplies.
"You do not need to be a member of the church to serve the community," she said. "If you can help serve food, just come by at 11 a.m. or 4 p.m. and we'd be happy to have your help."
For those wanting to make monetary donations, visit fbcwestlake.com