Fatal crash claims life of 73-year-old DeRidder man

DeRidder On July 12, 2020, at approximately 5:47 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle, fatal crash on US Highway 171 just south of Louisiana Highway 112 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Winfred M. Warden of DeRidder.   

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan pickup truck, driven by Warden, was traveling south on US Hwy 171. For reasons still under investigations, the Nissan ran off the left side of the roadway, entered the center median, and then crossed over the northbound lanes of travel. After crossing the northbound bound lanes of travel, the Nissan struck a culvert, became airborne, and overturned.

Warden was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2020. 

