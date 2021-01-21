Traci Lane Reeves, a daughter of Stacie Reeves, one of the victims in the KK’s Corner triple homicide in 1997, has died.
Reeves was 25 and leaves behind two young sons.
Her death on Monday was the result of an apparent accidental overdose according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office who said official cause of death would come from the coroner.
Reeves was a tireless advocate in trying to get justice for her mother who was 26 when she was killed, leaving behind two toddlers, Traci and her twin sister, Tiffani Reeves Reber; and the other murder victims, Marty LeBouef, 21, and Nicole Guidry, 14. The three people were marched into a cooler at what was known then as KK’s Corner convenience store in south Lake Charles on July 6, 1997, and shot execution style.
Although Thomas Cisco was convicted in the killings and is serving a prison sentence, Reeves and others were vocal in their beliefs over the years that others were involved in the murders.
On a Facebook page dedicated to discussion about the killings, Reeves wrote this in a post one year ago this month: “If I wanted to see my mom growing up, I had to go to a graveyard or look at pictures. Someone stole my childhood and got away with it. Now that I’m older, I’ve stopped being sad about it. I’m just mad. I have so much anger. Being angry for so long will change a person. I won’t rest until I get answers. You don’t get to take someone’s life and get away with it. You didn’t just steal mine and my sister’s childhood, you took our children’s grandmother. You took our grandmother’s only daughter!”
Lane LeBouef, brother of Marty LeBouef, said he believes he knows exactly what will happen to those responsible for the murders of the three people.
“It’s my belief these people are headed to hell for what they did and only the truth will set them free,” LeBouef said. “It’s time the truth came out. I know the truth, they know the truth, but most importantly, God knows the truth.”
A GoFundMe page has been started by a close friend of Traci Reeves with any proceeds going toward her funeral expenses as well as to provide for her sons. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $8,000 had been raised, with a goal of $12,000.
The description on the page said: “Traci unexpectedly left this Earth on Jan. 18, 2021. Nothing could prepare the family for this type of loss. If you find it in your heart to donate, we thank you so much. Please pray for this family and her two boys she leaves behind in the days, weeks, months, and years to come. We got it from here Traci Lane.”
On her personal Facebook page, which was flooded with tributes from friends and family, Reeves long had this as her profile quote: “Your life is made of two dates and a dash. Make the most of the dash.”
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. Visitation Friday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday at 9 a.m. until time of service.
To contribute to the account for Reeves, visit: https:// www.gofundme.com/f/tracilane-reeves-funeral-familyexpenses?utm_campaign=p_ cp+share-sheet&utm_ medium=copy_link_all&utm_ source=customer.