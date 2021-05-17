LACASSINE — Several travel trailers were destroyed Monday after strong wind from a severe thunderstorm moved across Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes.
Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said several travel trailers were damaged on Ava Lane, south of Lacassine around 2 p.m.
Several people were inside of the trailers when they overturned, but only minor injuries were reported, he said.
“We are not sure if it was a tornado or not, but the strong wind did flip several of the trailers that people were living in while their homes were being repaired,” Ivey said.
Trees and power lines were also reported down in some areas.
In other parts of the parish, roads were flooded and impassable in several areas, including several roads south of Lacassine and north of Hathaway.
Pousson and Abel Road, south of LA 99 near Welsh were also flooded along with Martin Luther King Drive and Leonard Road at U.S. 190 near Elton. Several roads in the Harper Ranch subdivision were also flooded.
Ivey said he had heard reports of some homes south of Lacassine having water in them, but nothing had been officially reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
As rain changes continue throughout the week, officials are urging people to stay off flooded roadways and not to drive into standing water.
“Stay home and don’t drive through standing water,” Ivey said.
At least three people had to be rescued by the fire department from their flooded vehicles on Leonard Road near Elton.