Mother's Day is a day to celebrate mothers and mother-figures everywhere who do all they can for their family with love. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those mothers may live apart from their children and have not been able to hold their loved ones close. The Verandah Retirement Community at Graywood hosted a special Mother's Day parade led by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday to help reconnect them.
More than 30 families joined the caravan to spread love, decorating vehicles and displaying signs while traveling through each community. Chocolate eclairs and flower arrangements were also delivered to each mother at the community's Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care neighborhoods.
"These people deserve the best, and they are the best mothers. We have such wonderful mothers in this community and it's just wonderful that their families want to join in and celebrate them in every way they can, even though they can't hug them, they can be hooting and hollering and showing them how much they love them," said Enrichment Director for Independent Living Becky Dent.
Dent has worked at the Verandah for two years.
"When Mother's Day was coming around, I wanted to find a way to celebrate them. And, of course, with the COVID going on, it's very hard for them to see their loved ones. I'd seen that there were some other places doing this and that we could do it. I decided I would do it and have a parade and see if we could get the loved ones in and a couple of them came to me with the same idea — so I figured it was the right wavelength!" she laughed.
Changes have been made at the Verandah to all of their residents since the pandemic began. All residents have been self-isolating from their family members and friends in order to stay safe.
"This has been a long haul for these people here. We have been protecting them since the very beginning of this. We want to make sure they see their loved ones and keep those lines open and show them that connection and that we're here and loved ones are still here," Dent explained. "We want them to see that there is going to be a tomorrow and there is a lot of fun out there still to be had and that we're all a team and we all work together."
One resident, Gene Yates, was eager to see everyone and the parade. She has been a resident for exactly one year.
"I was pleased. I think it's a nice tribute to the mothers," Yates said. "When we all get together and see our family—that's the biggest blessing of all."
Yates has two daughters, four grandsons and four great-grandchildren that she's missing, although her daughters have been able to come and sit outside with her at one of the covered patios. Her daughters have brought her medicine and supplies as the pandemic ensues.
"I'm thankful because some haven't been able to see their children. I have been blessed," explained Yates. She also praised the staff, saying they "are doing their best" for all of the residents.
Nancy Hanchey, another resident, was also excited about the caravan of people. She has lived at the Verendah for two years, far away from her three children.
"My children live in California, Tennessee, and Georgia. They are not here — and I talk to them daily. I wish I could see them and see the grandchildren," Hanchey said. "I'm very thankful to be living at the Verandah. I have friends I talk to all the time — almost daily. I have one friend I talk to everyday that's at her house living by herself, and she's got many challenges that I don't even have. I don't have to worry about the yard… about getting food in the house. They knock on a door three times a day with food, with meals and the meals are outstanding."
The parade was something that Hanchey was also eager to experience for "the fun and the excitement of it all."
"It's just one more thing that Verandah has done for us to keep us cheerful and pay attention to celebrations…there's always something going on and Becky, our activities director, is just the best I've ever seen," she said.