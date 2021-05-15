LaGrange High School 1981 graduate Chuck Wills said he would not take credit for anything except making a suggestion and setting up a few meetings. His suggestion turned into a big deal for 19 Lake Charles homeowners.
The story, Wills said, is “Real Impact Missions,” and how important it is to get the word out to other relief groups that Lake Charles still needs help. Volunteers can become scarce after the first 90 days of disaster, and it’s important these volunteer groups document and turn in hours to FEMA.
“Lake Charles doesn’t even have a scab formed over the wound yet. The wound is still fresh,” Wills said about recovery thus far.
Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 27 followed up by a second hit on Oct. 9 by Hurricane Delta.
Wills was talking to friend Scott Boss, founder of Real Impact Missions, a group that focuses on “ministry that matters” when Boss mentioned he was looking for a project for a spring break volunteer relief team. Usually, he took young people on overseas mission trips, but parents are hesitant to send children out of the country because of COVID.
Wills told Boss, “I have two words for you, Lake Charles.”
Real Impact Ministries brought in 125 volunteers, mostly from the Dallas area. In four and a-half days they tackled 19 different homes and provided 4,000 work hours. Pattie Portie, Trinity Baptist Church, hosted the team, provided them a place to sleep and many delicious meals. The National Guard provided cots.
“Teams had to retool on the fly when the weather changed and took the re-shingling option off the table,” Wills said.
Instead of roof repair, they tore out sheet rook and other debris.
“The team reported its hours to FEMA so that Calcasieu Parish could get reimbursed money which brought in $97,000 for other future relief sites in Lake Charles,” Wills said.
In a declared disaster, when organizations successfully capture, quantify, document, and assign value to volunteer and donated resources, those hours could help offset the non-Federal cost share of FEMA Public Assistance (PA) grants, saving the parish and state money. Those savings can be reinvested back into the community to assist survivors with long-term recovery, better prepare them for the next emergency, and mitigate the devastating effects of future disasters.
“Any time there is a disaster, there is a 90-day window during which emotions are high,” Wills said. “That’s when you get your volunteers, your donations, people coming in with tractors and other equipment. After that a lot of people are left high and dry. We need to see more after-disaster relief work. People are losing hope. I hate to see that.”
Wills said team volunteers “had a chance to pray with the homeowners and leave the message of the gospel.
“It renewed their hope,” Wills said. “So many of these homeowners said they didn’t think they’d ever get to live in their homes again.”
Real Impact Missions is coming back again in July and Wills hopes other organizations do the same.
“We are one, Wills said, “and together Lake Charles is rising from the debris and will be stronger than ever.”