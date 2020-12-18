After hurricane-related closures, the Methodist Children’s Home of Southwest Louisiana recently reopened in Sulphur with a new focus. The home, established in 2011, will now serve as a residential treatment facility for both boys and girls while catering to children native to Southwest Louisiana.
Methodist Children’s Home of Southwest Louisiana is a psychiatric treatment facility that provides therapy for children who “have had so many horrific things done to them that they’re having a hard time controlling their behavior or emotions,” Patrick Blanchard, director of development and public relations, said.
Prior to the storm, boys came from across the state to receive services with a doctor or judicial office recommendation. Blanchard said the home isn’t to be confused with an orphanage, however, because residents only stay “until they’ve reached maximum improvement” which varies on average between three and nine months.
The caring and compassionate staff at the home are
committed to each child’s best welfare beyond medical treatment alone, Blanchard said.
“We feed them. We clothe them. We educate them. We keep them safe. We provide spiritual care ... and even if the managed care says the child’s ready to go and we think they’re not we will continue to treat that child at no charge until we think they’re to go.”
Now that the facility has moved towards “regionalizing services” by accepting local females, Blanchard said the level of care will only increase.
“That’s where the therapy works best. Where you’ve got folks that are close by.”
During the home’s hurricane-related closure it served as a staging area for volunteers with the Disaster Relief Ministry of the United Methodist Church in Louisiana and also allowed its staff to continue to care for its Southwest Louisiana residents at the evacuated quarters in Ruston. “Our employees in Southwest Louisiana have remarkable skills, a clear vision of the good that is possible for Louisiana’s children and a powerful commitment to make it happen,” Rick Wheat, Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services, president and CEO, said.