FK White floods

F.K. White teachers carry students through floodwaters to awaiting cars Monday afternoon after heavy rainfall drenched the campus.

 Special the American Press

F.K. White Middle School will be open for students on Wednesday, May 26, for the first time since last week's historic flood event. 

Jose Cobian, a third-year principal at F.K. White Middle School, said the school became “almost like an island” as passing cars created wakes that pushed water inside the campus last week.

As water inundated every room and hallway of F.K. White, students were moved to drier areas. That included the center of the cafeteria, where many students sat on tables, he said.

“There was water coming in from everywhere,” he said. “Teachers and staff were trying to keep (students’) spirits up. It was very upsetting for them to watch a natural disaster unfold in front of them.”

  Updated
BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he's scrapping nearly every remaining coronavirus restriction in Louisiana and lifting the statewide requirement that students must wear a mask in the classroom and at school events.

  Updated
Beauregard Parish Animal Control Officer Deputy Krista West is receiving high praise from her superiors and her colleagues as she strives to find homes for the animals who come into her care.A Beauregard Parish native, West began her career with BPSO in May 2019 when she was hired as a corre…

  Updated
A former bookkeeper at Oasis A Safe Haven — a Lake Charles-based shelter for domestic and sexual abuse victims — stole $183,411 from January 2019 to December 2020, according to a report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.