F.K. White Middle School will be open for students on Wednesday, May 26, for the first time since last week's historic flood event.
Jose Cobian, a third-year principal at F.K. White Middle School, said the school became “almost like an island” as passing cars created wakes that pushed water inside the campus last week.
As water inundated every room and hallway of F.K. White, students were moved to drier areas. That included the center of the cafeteria, where many students sat on tables, he said.
“There was water coming in from everywhere,” he said. “Teachers and staff were trying to keep (students’) spirits up. It was very upsetting for them to watch a natural disaster unfold in front of them.”