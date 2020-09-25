Southwest Louisiana residents that were ruled eligible to receive federal assistance from Hurricane Laura are already getting calls from FEMA representatives to determine the best temporary housing option, officials said at a briefing Wednesday.
Jerry Stolar, FEMA regional coordinator, said an “extreme shortage” of affordable rent homes prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to submit a request for a temporary direct housing program for residents impacted by Laura. It was approved, along with providing assistance to rent an RV or mobile home and the possibility of multi-family lease and repairs to apartment units.
One type of direct housing assistance will allow FEMA eligible households to temporarily use a FEMA-issued travel trailer or mobile housing unit, Stolar said. Under the second option, FEMA would pay Hurricane Laura survivors to lease a FEMA-approved property through a direct lease program.
During the phone interview, a FEMA representative will ask homeowners about the extent of damage from the hurricane, along with the size of the household and other specific needs, such as those with disabilities, Stolar said. Officials will make calls seven days a week, and residents can schedule interviews at their convenience, he said.
“The bottom line here is every household is unique,” Stolar said. “Each household’s recovery process will be different and may require a different period of time.”
Travel trailers and mobile housing units are already being moved into a staging area in Alexandria and are being inspected for safety, Stolar said. The housing units, used as recently as 2016, were built according to standards set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He said the units will not have the same problems encountered by residents after Hurricane Rita in 2005. A date has not been set on when the mobile units will arrive in Calcasieu Parish.
“These are good quality mobile homes,” he said.
Stolar said FEMA prefers to install temporary homes on a homeowner’s property, a process that requires coordination with local government officials. He said the “option of last resort” is placing several hundred temporary homes on concrete sites at commercial properties.
FEMA officials are working with local officials to inspect those sites and have identified “several promising locations,” Stolar said.
Residents should register with FEMA before they can be considered for temporary housing, Stolar said. To register, visit disasterassistance.gov or call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Residents should call FEMA if their contact information has changed since registering for federal assistance.
So far, more than 84,000 Calcasieu Parish residents have registered for federal assistance, which represents more than 95 percent of the households parishwide, Stolar said.
“That number alone speaks to how catastrophic Hurricane Laura was to this parish,” he said.
FEMA has already distributed more than $91 million in federal assistance, including $59 million in housing assistance and $32 million in other needs.
Residents currently staying in hotel rooms provided by the state and managed by the Red Cross and the Department of Children and Family Services should stay there until FEMA officials identify a long-term housing solution or when their permanent home is in a livable condition, Stolar said.
Stolar said FEMA will work with parish and local officials to coordinate other available temporary housing options for residents who didn’t qualify for federal assistance.
Elizabeth Redfearn, FEMA branch chief in Baton Rouge, said more than 7,600 Calcasieu Parish residents were approved for direct housing as of Wednesday morning.
Roughly 500 residents told FEMA officials they already have another temporary housing solution or are choosing to stay in their home, Redfearn said. Because those residents are still eligible for FEMA assistance, they can call FEMA at a later date to discuss temporary housing options.
Redfearn said FEMA will first contact residents who are living in non-sustainable housing situations, such as living in their car. Stolar and Redfearn said there currently are not many apartments available to rent through FEMA’s direct lease program.
Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said the Police Jury is temporarily waiving the normal zoning requirements, permit fees and paperwork, in order for an RV or mobile housing unit to be placed on a resident’s property. He said the parish has agreements with the city, along with joint service agreements with other municipalities, to speed up the process.
“We don’t want to make it any longer for people,” Beam said. “Everybody’s got a role to make it the easiest, smoothest (process) as possible for people who’ve had a lot of adverse things happen to them.”
Beam said temporary housing will not impact the schedule of public schools resuming classes.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the city and parish are working on ordinances to allow FEMA to implement the temporary housing plan efficiently.
“The last thing we want is local red tape or local issues to lengthen the timeline for someone to access that resource from FEMA,” Hunter said.
“We absolutely want our population home, and part of that is housing.”
Hunter said the city and parish are committed to making sure residents who are staying in hotel rooms are not asked to leave before the temporary housing plan is fully rolled out.
Hunter said the city wants housing options that are fair for residents.
“We want housing options people can have pride in,” he said. “It can’t be a one-sizefits-all.”
The next public briefing is set for Friday.