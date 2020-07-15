Extracurricular participation issue not settled

Despite a nearly unanimous vote to add the item to Tuesday's Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting's agenda, the board was unable to make a decision regarding online students' participation in extracurricular activities including sports, clubs and band.
John Duhon, district 15, was the lone dissenter to adding the agenda item which Mack Dellafosse, district seven, said would affect many families' decisions regarding the district's two educational options for August.
"I don't think it's fair," Dellafosse said referencing the guidance's current exclusion of online students from participating in extracurriculars. "My feeling is if it's robotics, 4-H, where I (they) may come into contact with just a few kids, we shouldn't just lump all of this in with football."
While adding the item to the agenda for discussion would not be a guarantee of any change, Dean Roberts, district six, said the idea would give the district autonomy to make its own decisions regarding its students. "LHSAA may have their own rule but this is our rule," he said. "Whether it's sports, clubs or whatever."
Chantal Landry Isles, a Westlake citizen and parent of a senior, spoke in favor of adding the item to the agenda. Isles expressed concern for her daughter's health in light of COVID-19 with equal concern for her missing out on her last year of marching band should the family choose the virtual option.
"We have such a short window to make this decision. If we could at least have that option it would be a big plus for us."
Duhon provided rationale for his "no" citing potential discipline issues with virtual students not under the campus' authority. He also said such an amendment is unnecessary in light of the absence of fall sports.
"If you don't have football, where are you going to cheer? Where's the dance team going to dance? Where's the cheerleaders going to cheer or the band play?" he said.
After the motion failed, Dellafosse questioned the use of an emergency board meeting to revisit the issue. Similarly, Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, stated that a change in policy regarding virtual students' participation in extracurriculars could lead to an extension in the deadline for virtual school enrollment.
Later in the meeting, due to a tied vote, the board denied two Industrial Tax Exemption Program applications for Etheredge Co., LLC and TDC, LLC. Those opposed to the exemptions cited cuts in CPSB school staff, declining tax revenue over the last fiscal year and concern for other local small businesses suffering from coronavirus-related closures.
Those in favor cited increased revenue for the local sales tax base and an understanding of the parameters regarding the program.