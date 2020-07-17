Extracurricular activities will be allowed for Calcasieu Parish public school students who choose to take only virtual classes after a nearly unanimous vote by the School Board at a special meeting Thursday.
Fredman Hardy cast the lone dissenting vote against the motion proposed by Eric Dellafosse. The motion allows all extracurricular activities to be held, though some are still prevented by or limited by state prohibitions against large group gatherings. For instance, football is limited to workouts in groups of no more than 25 people. Marching band is not allowed at during Phase 2 of the state reopening plan.
An amendment allows principals to determine which activities can be held during school hours to help prevent untracked students from wandering around campuses.
Delaffose said the extracurricular activities are a vital part of the educational process.
"I think kids need to have some sense of normalcy," he said. "For parents who want to keep their kids home and not get infected, you lessen the number of people they come into contact with. That's the general premise of why we wanted to do it. It is important. Kids need to participate in the things they have always been doing. You want to give them that opportunity and not punish them for being virtual. For me, I know how involved my kid was in all his extracurriculars. It is important for kids to continue to participate in those. Many times, it will be the only chance for them to put something like that on their resumes and applications. They are going to compete for scholarships, and that is not just about academics. Sometimes you need those other things to put on there. You can get scholarships for some of these activities."
Hardy said his vote against the measure was motivated by safety.
"I'm against any face-to-face instruction," he said. "Our job is about the pandemic, how do we stop this disease. If you open up one little door where kids go to band or go to some other activity, it amounts to face-to-face instruction and it assists in spreading the disease, so with my thinking about this, I will vote no."
Families have until the end of the day on Wednesday, July 22, to enroll. For more, visit www.cpsb.org/connectedclassroomsplan.