Excessive rainfall possible late Thursday into Friday

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. There is a low 30% chance for tropical development late this week into the weekend. This system is not expected to directly impact us as a strong cold front moves through our region on Friday.
However, there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Friday for most of our region. Expect to see 2 to 5 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Some street flooding will be possible during the heavier rains late Thursday into Friday.
In addition, tides will run one to two feet above normal starting tonight through Friday. During high tide, there will be minor coastal flooding through the end of the week.