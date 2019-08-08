Weekly Weather Update 08/19
NWS Lake Charles

NWS Lake Charles — Isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast through early next week, mainly in south central and central Louisiana.

Little rain coverage is expected in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

By the middle of next week, rain chances may increase across our entire forecast area.

Temperatures will run 5 degrees above normal. Combined with higher dewpoints, maximum afternoon heat indices will run in the 105 to 110 F range, resulting in excessive heat advisories.

In the tropics, a quiet pattern is expected for the next 5 to 10 days.

