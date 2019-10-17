An error with new machines used for tallying early and absentee votes has been identified as the source of the delay in reporting Saturday’s Beauregard Parish election numbers, according to officials.
According to Beauregard Parish Registrar of Voters Robin Darbonne, new machines brought in by the Secretary of State’s office, and operated by SoS staff members, for the purpose of counting the absentee mail-in ballots along with early votes had difficulty in scanning the votes. That error then caused the delay in reporting the early and absentee votes on Saturday, as those votes are normally the first numbers provided when polls close on election night.
“I am aware that these new machines used throughout the state had similar problems and resulted in a delay in scanning the mail-in ballots,” Darbonne stated.
The ultimate issue, Darbonne said, was that the machines were having problems scanning the mail-in ballots.
“We realized that to ensure an effective count of the votes that the process would be much slower than anticipated,” Darbonne stated.
Darbonne insisted that the ultimate final vote submitted on Saturday was accurate.
According to clerk of court Brian Lestage, a public recount of the votes cast on Saturday was conducted on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in a meeting attended by the board of election supervisors and open to the public and all candidates.
All 92 machines across all 40 precincts was checked, Lestage said, and all votes counted reflected those that were reported Saturday night.
On Monday, sheriff candidate Jim Jacobsen filed a request for an official recount of the votes cast on Saturday, and the early and absentee votes. In his request, Jacobsen also requested a full disclosure of what led to the delay in early vote reporting. Jacobsen had at one point on Saturday night been shown to have the majority lead in the race, but fell to third place after early and absentee votes were tallied.
A run-off election was declared between candidates John L. Gott and Mark Herford.
A recount of early and absentee votes is scheduled for today, Oct. 17, and will be attended by members of the Secretary of State’s office.