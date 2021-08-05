Erik Jessen has spent the last 11 years teaching digital arts and media communication at Sowela Technical Community College. He said the magic of the job still comes from working directly with students.
That student-teacher connection was not only disrupted last year by COVID-19, but by the devastation from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Despite these hardships, Jessen is set to return to in-person classes at Sowela’s Magnolia Building, which was repaired in time for the fall semester.
“It’s a great testament of the community,” said Jessen, a lifelong Lake Charles resident. “Being at Sowela, there’s a family here. A major step forward is having the building back and seeing students again. Our students will be happy to see new walls and have the same quality instruction.”
Over the years, Jessen said he has seen the personal side of the media and graphic design industries evolve into focusing more on social media and media relations.
“There’s more emphasis on establishing connections with people,” he said. “When I started, it was about getting a design on paper and getting it in front of someone. Now, it’s about what the customers are saying. You’re listening to them and responding to what they need.”
These changes moved Sowela to add a concentration to its existing graphic arts program, Jessen said.
“Our core focus is digital art, but we’ve added media communications, which takes on the aspects of sound design, videography, journalism, new media and publishing,” he said. “It’s not just visual arts; it’s that and adding in that aspect of communication and how to do that in the digital landscape.”
Jessen credited Sowela Chancellor Neil Aspinwall and its staff for their hard work in getting the college back to some level of normalcy after Hurricanes Laura and Delta. He said the community’s grit in the face of major adversity is the silver lining, especially after two hurricanes, along with this year’s winter freeze and historic flooding.
“We’re talking like biblical plagues here,” he said. “But we’re a pretty resilient community. We don’t give up. It’s pretty inspiring to see how our local leadership is handling things to get the city back to where it was.”
The slew of natural disasters, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, has shown Jessen how important relationships are.
“There’s a big value in people,” he said. “Going through COVID, we were starved for communication and those relationships. Through age, I was understanding that; but with the pandemic and the hurricanes, the thought in my head was accelerated.”“Even though we may have different beliefs, sometimes we need to take a breath and realize we’re all fallible humans,” he said. “At the end of the day, we all want the same thing — to be respected and to be heard.”