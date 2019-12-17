Entrepreneurs in the making

SULPHUR — More than 30 gifted and talented students from elementary schools in West Calcasieu Parish sold various homemade items on Monday for the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs show.
The open marketplace featured students from Our Lady School, R.W. Vincent, Frasch, Maplewood, E.K. Key, Cypress Cove, W.T. Henning, Vinton, DeQuincy and Vincent Settlement elementary schools. The project-based learning program teaches students about business skills, including money management, product design and business marketing.
Crafted goods ranged from jewelry, bath bombs, bird feeders, home décor and more. Each student had to produce 20-25 items for the event and could sell them for up to $8 each.
While in class, students developed business plans that analyzed profit margins and marketing efforts to attract customers to their booths.
Students at R.W. Vincent spent the last six weeks working on their projects. Jackie Korman, fourth and fifth grade teacher, said the program helps students with critical thinking.
"All their ideas are always really unique, and they come up with all their own stuff," she said. "They pick what they're going to make."
Students have earned up to $100 at past events, Korman said.
"If they can make it inexpensively and then sell for more, that always goes over well," she said. "It also helps if anytime they can do something using recycled stuff they didn't have to pay for."
Korman also encouraged students to use coupons and sales to find inventory at the cheapest possible price. At the end of the day, "it's just a risk they're taking," she said.
Students also have to give 10 percent of their earnings to a nonprofit of their choice, Korman said. Every student will take a "Helping Hands" field trip in January to get a first-hand experience with local agencies in need.
"I think it's important for business owners to give back," she said. "I always try to teach them to use their gifts to benefit the world around them, not just themselves."
Madelyn Willis, a fifth grade student, sold beaded key rings made with pony beads, wooden beads and tassels.
"They get better as I go," she said.
Willis said she plans to support the St. Nicholas Center for Children with her profits. She hopes her contribution can help support her family member with autism.
"We can't talk to him," she said. "So, this can be a lot to help him."
Fifth-grader Lilyauna Jones created dry erase message boards, with part of her profits supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"I feel bad for all the kids that have cancer and they can't really do anything with their lives," she said. "They just stay in bed all day. If you help them to get a cure, they'll be able to be more active."
Noah Hebert, fifth grade student, sold Pokémon bath bombs that disintegrate in the water to reveal a Pokémon toy. He said he is supporting Hobo Hotel for Cats because, "I feel kind of bad for a lot of innocent cats with no one to care for them."
Fifth-grader Kai Richardson drew on his experience of learning Braille to create and sell Braille cards for the visually impaired the blind.
"You'll be able to feel the picture and make out what it is," he said.
Richardson's cards will support the National Organization of Albinism and Hypopigmentation, which provides "resources to people with albinism," he said.