Enterprise Boulevard reimagined

Monica Collins sees the potential in what the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District could become — so much so that she purchased property in the area five years ago.
"My family grew up on Boston Alley, which is maybe a block or two over from Enterprise, and we've always heard stories growing up about how lively Enterprise Boulevard used to be," Collins said. "I know the potential of what it could be again."
She said purchasing property in that area "made sense."
"It's not there yet, but I know it can be something," she said.
Collins is offering the property, an empty lot on Enterprise Boulevard across from the fire station and just down the road from Ryan's Performance car parts store and The Foundation House restaurant, for use in next month's Better Block demonstration. The weekend event is intended to empower the community and its leaders to reactivate the underused commercial block.
Marshall Simien, vice chair of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, said the event has two purposes — show the community members they have the power to make changes in their neighborhoods and show City Hall how these changes would work.
"You can take what looks like a blighted area and actually bring some energy to it for the weekend and hopefully that will start the ball rolling," he said.
Semien said on Oct. 25-26 one block of Enterprise Boulevard will be converted into a walkable, bikeable neighborhood destination for people of all ages complete with bike lanes, murals, cafe seating, trees, plants, pop-up businesses and lighting.
Collins' property will be used for a playground area and music stage.
"I am excited I can donate the property for that time period so that everyone else can see that investing in this part of Lake Charles is worth it," she said. "A lot of time the focus has been on south Lake Charles and developing it but I really hope people see that Enterprise could be so much more than what it is."
Lisa Gilmer and her husband, Ryan, owners of Ryan's Performance, have been in business on Enterprise Boulevard since December 2012. They, too, will be participating in the demonstration.
"We used to be located in DeRidder but most of our customers were driving all the way from Lake Charles and it was a better option for us to move down here," Lisa Gilmer said.
The building they chose to locate to on Enterprise Boulevard had been vacant for some time, was priced within their budget and was large enough for their needs, she said.
"The area isn't as popular as other parts of town but we do see potential for growth," she said. "We would like to see things improve here as far as the look of the area that way more people are comfortable coming in to this part of town. Hopefully Better Block will encourage other businesses to come so we can get more customers in here and help the whole community grow together."
Semien said the Better Block demonstration also serves as an opportunity to educate the community on the importance of the area.
"There's a lot of history here; this area used to be the heart of downtown," Semien said. "It's named after Nellie Lutcher who started out as the pianist at New Sunlight Baptist Church."
Lutcher went on to became an internationally renowed R&B and jazz singer.
"Believe it or not, the oldest building in Lake Charles is located here," he said. "It's a little white building next to the Combre house and the Jesse Clifton house, which was owned by the man who used to be the principal of Washington.
"Ball's Auditorium was just down the road and back in the 60s all the acts that went between Houston and New Orleans would stop here and play, like The Temptations, Marvin Gaye," he said.
Sara Judson, president of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, said their Better Block team — made up of city engineers and community leaders — has been meeting with members of the Nellie Lutcher Neighborhood Alliance as to what they would want as enhancements to their neighborhood. Ideas they have suggested include cross walks, more green space, places for children to play and coffee shops.
"They really want to have business here and be able to do things close to home," Judson said. "Those are the kinds of things we have taken to heart. We'll be basically testing opportunities during the demonstration. We have some vendors who have home-based businesses that are going to be part of it. They don't have a bricks and mortar right now but they can be here as a pop-up and let people see that this could really work. Hopefully, we'll have someone attend who wants to improve a building and have people to be their tenants from this."
Traffic will be slowed in the area during that weekend and reduced to two lanes.
"When you have slower traffic, people have time to look and see the businesses and hopefully will stop and eat and see what's going on," Judson said.
Semien said the demonstration is similar to the ingenuity the area saw during the creation of Millennium Park or how the corner of Broad and Ryan streets has been transformed since the launch of Downtown at Sundown in the early 1990s.
"Just like we built Millennium Park, we'll get a bunch of volunteers out here for a weekend to build these pop-up shops and we'll see what happens," he said.
Judson said Downtown and Sundown is the same concept of what the team is hoping to accomplish now.
"It's to show people what these buildings look like on the inside, what would it be like if people were in this area and wanted to stay and have supper, wanted to hear music, wanted to walk around," she said. "During Downtown at Sundown, businesses and restaurants stay open, artists showcase their work. Other festivals have been created because of what has happened downtown. This is another opportunity to show what these buildings on Enterprise could look like."
Judson said the next Better Block meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at New Sunlight Baptist Church, V.E. Washington Ave. Community members are welcome to attend and share their ideas or recommendations or sign up to volunteer for the demonstration.