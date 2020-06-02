Roughly $14 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding is available to help seniors, families and those with disabilities statewide afford their home energy costs, the Louisiana Housing Corporation announced on Monday.
Funding for the program, also known as LIHEAP, is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES. Eligible applicants can get a $600 benefit to help offset home heating and cooling costs. That benefit is in addition to the regular LIHEAP benefits applicants also qualify for.
Tarek Polite, director of the Calcasieu Parish Human Services department, said the parish is set to receive roughly $450,000 in LIHEAP funding from the CARES Act.
"We estimate 750 families in Calcasieu Parish that qualify for LIHEAP will be able to get this additional benefit," he said.
Juana Felton, program coordinator for LIHEAP in Calcasieu Parish, said the $600 supplement is for clients who fell within the statewide stay-at-home order.
The housing corporation stated in a news release that 23,000 households statewide will benefit from the money.
Those interested in applying for the assistance need to have the following documents:
A copy of heating and cooling bills during one month, but not older than six months.
The last four consecutive copies of check stubs for those living in the home who are employed.
Proof of unearned income, including Social Security, unemployment insurance, pension funds, disability.
A driver's license or picture ID of the head of the household, along with a Social Security card.
Proof of how many people live in the home, along with their Social Security cards.
To set up an appointment for LIHEAP eligibility, call 721-4033. Polite said appointments are being set up so that applicants can either drop off their information or mail it. The phone number is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A directory of energy assistance providers for other Southwest Louisiana parishes is available at the housing corporation's website, lhc.la.gov.