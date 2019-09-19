Road closed graphic
UPDATE: US 190 westbound from Merryville to the state line is open. Closures remain in place for I-10 westbound and LA 12 westbound.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following roads are CLOSED due to flooding on Texas highways and roadways:

• I-10 westbound from Exit 4 to the Louisiana/Texas State Line, 

• LA 12 westbound from Starks to the Louisiana/Texas State Line, and

• US 190 westbound from Merryville to the Louisiana/Texas State Line.

Motorists traveling west may take US 165 (Exit 44), US 171 (Exit 33), or LA 27 (Exit 27) to detour to I-20.

 

HIGH WATER: LA 109 - Calcasieu Parish 

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that LA 109 at LA 3063 and Jacobs Road is experiencing high water. 

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information.

Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

