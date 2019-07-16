Barry aftermath

More than 20 inches of rain fell in southeastern Beauregard Parish and portions of Allen Parish as Tropical Depression Barry slowly made its way inland over the weekend, officials said on Monday.

Roger Erickson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Lake Charles office, said 10 to 15 inches fell in Beauregard and Allen parishes from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

"(Sunday) night, a rain band developed east to west, north of Lake Charles, that curved northeast toward the Marksville area," he said. "It produced an incredible amount of rain."

More than 8 inches fell in an area that included northern Calcasieu Parish, northeast to Marksville.

Erickson said forecasters were able to pinpoint where Barry's storm surge would have the most impact. But determining which areas would get the most rain was difficult.

"Even though we didn't know the exact location, we knew someone was going to get a lot of rain," he said. "We thought most of the rain would be down in the Abbeville and Morgan City areas. It ended up being further inland."

The largest impact from Barry in the Lake Charles area was the storm surge, Erickson said.

Barry's excessive rainfall prompted the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to close the Calcasieu River and English Bayou until water levels recede.

The emergency declaration, issued on Monday, prevents any recreational boat traffic on both waterways and includes all areas north of the saltwater barrier to the parish line, including the west fork of the Calcasieu River.

All boat launches parishwide are closed and barricaded. Officers with the Sheriff's Marine Division will enforce the closures.

Erickson said the rain tapered off Monday afternoon, but it will "take days, if not a couple of weeks," for the water to drain in some areas.

"You get 20 inches of rain like this, it's not going away overnight," he said.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season begins in mid-August into September, Erickson said.

