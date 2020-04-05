Elton woman turning 100

ELTON - Louise “Sammie” McClelland will celebrate a huge milestone on April 14 when she turns 100 years old.
In her century of life, the Elton resident has seen it all and never expected to lived as long as she has.
“I can’t believe I’m this old,” McClelland, said. “I had no idea I would live to be this age. It’s just God’s blessing that I lived so long.”
Her only surviving sibling is 93.
As she nears the century mark, the retired educator remains active in her church and community. She attends Mass every day and is active in teaching others the Catholic faith at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Her favorite pastimes include reading on her Kindle and talking to her family on her cell phone.
She still drives locally, does housework and walks in her yard for exercise. Until two years ago she was swimming and driving to visit family in Slidell.
“I just enjoy life and hope I continue to live as I can,” she said.
Her closest friends are her former students, most now in their late 80s.
“All my friends my age have passed away, but I’m still friends with a lot of my former students,” she said. “We play cards, go out to eat and have a lot of parties.”
She even shares the same birthday with a former student.
She has done a lot of traveling in her life visiting Alaska, Hawaii and France.
Her favorite trip was visiting the historic lighthouses and Acadia National Park in Maine.
“I just enjoy seeing different cultures and eating different foods,” she said.
McClelland, who was born in Slidell in 1920, was one of seven children and the only girl.
“I was the only girl, but my mother would not allow me to be spoiled,” she said. “She made me give in to my brothers.”
McClelland admits she was a Daddy’s Girl, though.
“I was close to Daddy and was always right there with him for everything he did,” she said. “My parents always did whatever they could do to make things better for us.”
McClelland graduated from Slidell High School and attended LSU where she majored in English and French with plans to be a librarian. She went on to earn a Masters in Mathematics Education from LSU and McNeese State University.
Her first teaching job was in Iota where she taught high school math. She retired from Elton High School in 1978 after 35 years of teaching.
She married her late husband, Arvid, a rice farmer in Elton in 1949.
The couple lived in Crowley for several years before moving to Elton to be closer to the farm.
After his death in 1989, Mc-Clelland remained in Elton.
“I always said when he died I was going to move back to Slidell, but I was so involved in things here (Elton) and already had friends, so I just stayed.”
The couple had no children, but McClelland said she has plenty of nieces, nephews, former students and friends who look after her.
McClelland says a lot has changed in her life from airplane travel to telephones and computers.
“With the computers we have so much at our fingertips now,” she said. “We didn’t have that when I was growing up.”
She remembers being in college during World War II while her four brothers served. They all made it back home after the war.
McClelland had an offer to go overseas to teach during the war.
“But when I went home to tell my mother, she didn’t like it,” she recalled. “She said it was bad enough having her sons over there without me going, too so I stayed.”
She also remembers seeing the first man on the moon.
“I didn’t think I would ever see people walk on the moon,” she said. “That was something we saw in the comic strips…. people flying in space, then to see it become a reality that was something I thought I’d never see.”
She was teaching the day President John F. Kennedy was shot and recalls the shock and awe of hearing the news.
“It was kind of dramatic,” she said. “No one could believe it. It was hard for people.”
But through both hard times and easy times, McClelland continued to thrive and has enjoyed her life in Southwest Louisiana.