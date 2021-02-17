Fence ice
Rick Hickman
La. 10 in Allen Parish has been deemed impassable by the DOTD due to winter weather conditions.
 
Residents in Elizabeth are being asked to refrain from using water unless absolutely necessary from 3-5 p.m. today, Feb. 17. 
 
The reduction in water use will allow the town to get some water in its water tower to avoid losing water.
 
All water leaks should be reported to the Elizabeth City Hall.
 
Those with leaks should also turn their water off until it can be repaired.
 
The town of Elton has issued a boil advisory until further notice. Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption.
 
The city of Oakdale and Northwest Allen Parish Water District in Grant are under a boil advisory until further notice.
 
Jefferson Davis Central Waterworks District in the Welsh and Lacassine area is experiencing low water and will be taking down its system for most of today, Feb. 17 and possibly 10 a.m.-5 p.m. tomorrow.
 
The district will open the system for a couple of hours both evenings and in the mornings.
 
Residents are asked to turn off running faucets for now to help restore water level more quickly.
 
A boil advisory has also been issued due to the low pressure.
 
Customers in Jefferson Davis Parish Water Districts 1 and 4 are asked to conserve water as much as possible due to low water pressure.
 
Customers are urged to turn off dripping faucets, check for any water leaks and repair leaks as soon as possible.
 

