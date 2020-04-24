Election for new Welsh High School canceled

JENNINGS – The Jeff Davis Parish School Board voted Thursday to squash plans for a July 25 election to build a new Welsh High School due to uncertainty surrounding the local economy.
The election would have asked voters in the Welsh and Ronaoke school district to approve a $12.3 million bond issue for the new school and a separate half-cents sales tax for renovations.
Meeting through remote electronic access, the School Board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution canceling the election after supporters of the bond proposal asked that it be pulled from the ballot after many residents and business owners are facing a financial crisis amid job losses and business closures.
The election was originally set for May 9, but was postponed to July 25 by the state due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The board voted 9-1 in December to seek voter approval of a $12.3 million bond issue in Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District 1 to build a new two-story $8.6 million Welsh High School to be located behind the existing school and a new $2.5 million elementary school to replace the 16-room Brown Hall. Voters were also being asked to approve a separate proposition calling for a half-cents sales tax for Sales Tax District 2 in Welsh.
Under the plan, Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High School would be relocated to he existing Welsh High School campus once the new school was built.
Welsh resident Jimmy Cormier, who represents a group of supporters, said earlier this week he asked for the delay due to the pandemic and current economic conditions.
Ben Cormier, who represents those opposing the bond issue, said the group agrees with removing the measure from the ballot to allow the School Board to reconsider the issue and any future economic impact it would have on Welsh area residents and businesses.
Earlier this week, Superintendent Kirk Credeur said postponing the election will also give new board member Paul Trahan an opportunity to have some input on the plan. Trahan was appointed last month to fill the unexpired term of former board member David Troutman who resigned due to health reasons.
The propositions could be reviewed and brought back up at a later date, he said.
The property tax and sales tax would have supported a $12.3 million bond issue for 20 years, according to Finance Director Bill Hebert. The millage was expected to generate $950,000-$960,000 annually at 26 mills. The mill was expected to drop to 21.5 mills after five years, he said.
The sales tax would have generated about $90,000 annually.