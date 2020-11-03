Election commissioner’s stepping up to help man SW La.’s polls today

Election commissioners are the hard-working men and women who man polling precincts across the region to ensure a safe and smooth voting process for citizens. Lynn Jones, Calcasieu Clerk of Court, said commissioner’s roles are more important than ever this particular election cycle.
Like health care workers in the COVID-19 pandemic or linemen in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, commissioners are everyday heroes, Jones said. “They’re on the front lines. They’re here, a lot of them still dealing with issues at their own homes and businesses, but they’re coming to work on Election Day so that we can have a safe and a successful election.”
Commissioners work a 16-hour day on election day and attend a pre-election school to learn updates regarding voting machines and other protocols. They earn a small amount of money for their service, but most don’t do it for the cash, he said.
“Most of them do it as a service to not only their community but to the state and actually on these type elections to their country.”
Such is the case Kevin and Karen Brown who have worked as commissioners for the past several years. Karen said seeing the familiar faces year after year motivates her to continue the work.
“You appreciate the ones like the elderly who come out with walkers and wheelchairs just to exercise their right to vote…It’s just a passion for me.”
Kevin joined in work after his wife suggested his people skills would be a real asset at the polls. He quickly learned the responsibilities weren’t nearly as complicated as he initially thought.
“Everybody just works together and makes sure that people are about to come vote peacefully and safely,” he said.
Commissioner’s responsibilities include understanding the machine, identifying citizens and helping determine their eligibility. At times complications do arise but Kevin said people skills help de-escalate situations.
“Some people take their voting really, really serious and they get upset. But I’m a people person and I know there’s no reason to get angry.”
Recounting one particularly frustrated voter he said, “I just calmed him down and said, ‘Hey man, the rules are not made by us. The best way to resolve this is to go downtown, let them know your gripe and see if they can fix it.’”
Brown said he completely understands people’s passion for voting because it’s a passion he shares as a Black man. “I’ve heard from my elders that it’s a privilege to even be in the building because at one time voting wasn’t our right. To know what a lot of folks went through in order for me to vote, I just don’t take that lightly.”
To learn more about becoming Calcasieu Parish election commissioner visit, www.calclerkofcourt.com.