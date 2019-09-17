I Voted Sticker Art.png

This year Louisiana voters will receive this “I Voted” sticker designed by Lafayette artist Tony Bernard.

Here’s what voters in Vernon parish will see on the Saturday, Oct. 12, gubernatorial primary election ballots. These voters will also be deciding on the items in the “All Louisiana Parishes” section.

Police Jury candidates make their pitch

MOSS BLUFF — Candidates for Calcasieu Parish Police Jury seats in Ward One gathered for an open forum town hall meeting on Tuesday at Sam Houston High School. Candidates made introductions, campaign pledges and took questions from concerned residents from the districts.

Port Board elects new officers

There was very little discussion during Tuesday's Port of Lake Charles board meeting, as officers were appointed and items were ratified from a meeting held in August. The action came just over a week after legal disputes were resolved between three former port board presidents and four curr…

Election Ballot: Jeff Davis

Here’s what voters in Jeff Davis parish will see on the Saturday, Oct. 12, gubernatorial primary election ballots. These voters will also be deciding on the items in the “All Louisiana Parishes” section.

Complaint alleges perjury by candidate for sheriff

The Beauregard Parish District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week it has received a formal complaint alleging Jose R. “Lil’ Joe” Chapa committed perjury during a hearing in August that determined his eligibility to run for sheriff.

Push for affordable housing options

Voters expect to cast ballots Saturday, Oct. 12, to determine who will occupy the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. But they will also be asked to vote on an amendment that could impact New Orleans housing.