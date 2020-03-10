Edwards: It all begins with education

Southwest Louisiana legislators expressed optimism here Monday about getting important business done during their three-month session after hearing Gov. John Bel Edwards promise to work with all of them in good faith.
However, before going into details about the work ahead, Edwards told lawmakers he had learned just minutes earlier that Louisiana had its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
A Jefferson Parish resident is hospitalized, he said, in Orleans Parish. The case still has to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Edwards said the state is treating it as a positive case.
“We do encourage anyone who is sick to seek advice from a medical provider,” he said. “We also strongly recommend people avoid going out in public if they are sick.”
At a later news conference, Edwards went into more detail about how the state was prepared to handle potential problems, but refused to go into detail about the potential case until the investigation of it is complete.
Getting back to the session, Edwards said the business of the session “begins where everything begins — with education. The budget that I have proposed to you makes new strategic investments in education at every level.”
Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur, said, “I appreciated the governor’s positive remarks on working together to make progress in our state. I particularly applaud his commitment to funding for higher education, early childhood education and teacher pay.
“It’s going to take a great working relationship between the House and Senate to accomplish what needs to be done. I look forward to working with Gov. Edwards to make meaningful progress.”
Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, said he, too, liked the fact that the governor was focusing on education.
“Education is the key to lifting Louisiana up from the bottom of all the good ratings lists,” Abraham said. “I believe we will see a working together from both sides of the aisle over the next four years that, hopefully, will be positive for our state.”
Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, and a new legislator, said, “The governor has a vision for the future of the state that I believe we all share in terms of creating new opportunities for the citizens of our state. I am optimistic about the future of our state based on the energy and genuine dedication of my colleagues in the Senate.”
Edwards said Louisiana disinvested in higher education for a decade more than anywhere else in the country and the state suffered the consequences.
“For the next 10 years, let’s commit to reinvesting in higher education in order to strengthen our state,” he said. “We already have a blueprint for this, thanks to the higher education plan, which aims to have 60 percent of working age adults earn an industry based credential or degree by 2030.”
Early childhood education will be his top priority, Edwards said. He introduced 4-year-old Treasure Johnson, who started her educational journey at a Baton Rouge early learning center when she was just 2 years old. He said Treasure began reading, writing and spelling earlier than most toddlers her age and has tested gifted in intellectual abilities.
Edwards also talked about JAG (the Jobs for America’s Graduates program). He said 6,000 at-risk youth across the state are students in the program and 90 percent graduate from high school with either a job or a postsecondary education plan.
The governor promoted his goal of raising the state’s minimum wage to $9 per hour by Jan. 1, 2021, and $10 per hour six months later. He said Louisiana is one of only five states with no state minimum wage.
Committees dominated by Republicans in the past have rejected efforts to create a state minimum wage, preferring instead to stick with the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage. Congress has been reluctant to raise it any higher, and Republicans now have even stronger control of the Legislature.
Edwards said he is willing to sit down with legislators with a goal of finding common ground on how to lower the state’s second highest auto insurance rates in the country. He said he wants to eliminate using gender, credit scores and marital and military status in determining insurance rates.
Republicans want to enact legislation aimed at reducing the number of damage suits filed by accident victims. Lawyers who handle those cases are major supporters of Edwards. The governor hasn’t said how he would deal with bills aimed at curbing those lawsuits, but did say he is “willing to sit down with you and discuss with a goal of finding common ground.”
“The people of Louisiana elected us to create positive change that will benefit generations to come,” he said. “And together, there is no seed we can’t sow, especially if we continue to build on the bipartisanship that has served us so well.”
Rep. Stephen Dwight, RMoss Bluff, said, “I thought the governor’s message was positive. Although I don’t agree with everything, I think we can support education since it is the foundation of our success. I was surprised to learn that the coronavirus has reached our state and happy to hear of our plans to respond adequately.
“Most of the address included issues that have been brought last term and will be difficult to proceed. Another topic that should get bipartisan support is reducing our auto insurance rates. Everyone understands we have one of the highest premiums in the country, but the debate will be on how to get a reduction.”
Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur, said he is excited about the 2020 session.
“We have a great opportunity to address many important issues facing the state, such as the high cost of insurance,” Farnum said. “The governor touched on that same issue in his address to a joint session of the House and Senate. I look forward to working with all to make Louisiana an even better place to live.”
Senate President Page Cortez is also confident that members of the Legislature will be able to work together to bring meaningful change to the citizens of Louisiana.
“In light of Gov. Edwards’ comments during the joint address, I am more optimistic than ever that we will be able to work with the administration and the House of Representatives to bring about a safer, stronger Louisiana for generations to come.”