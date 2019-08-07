CAMERON — Gov. John Bel Edwards joined state and local officials on Tuesday to celebrate another $18 million dedicated to protecting three more miles of coastline at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.
The money will pay for rock breakwaters, a method that has already helped protect four miles along the refuge. The state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority provided $11.7 million, with Cameron Parish contributing $6.3 million.
“We know this is going to work,” Edwards said. “It is absolutely worth it.”
Chip Klein, coastal authority board chairman, said shoreline erosion has led the refuge to go from 86,000 acres in 1919, to 71,000 acres today.
“We are in a race against time,” Edwards said. “That’s how important this (project) is.”
State Sen. Dan “Blade” Morrish, R-Jennings, said the funding proves Louisiana’s coastal officials recognize the erosion on the western side. The term-limited senator said the cost-share on the local level was instrumental in funding the project.
Laurie Cormier, Chenier Plain Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority board member, said installing rocks between the shoreline and the Gulf of Mexico is beneficial. “Rock it” was Cormier’s repeated response when asked about the solution to coastal erosion.
“The rocks that were pulled out sustained themselves from (hurricanes) Rita, Ike and Gustav,” she said. “We know that they’re resilient, and it’s creating land behind it for the future.”
After the state funded a demonstration project in 2009, three approaches were attempted. Klein said the chosen approach — using lightweight aggregate and rocks — keeps the rocks from sinking and provides long-term sustainability for the shoreline.
Morrish recognized former Cameron Parish Administrator Ryan Bourriaque, now a state representative, for telling legislators about the project’s importance.
He also thanked Scooter Trosclair, program manager at Rockefeller Refuge, for his work in pushing the project forward.
“I’ve never seen anyone so passionate about a project, about his corner of the state,” Morrish said about Trosclair.
Jack Montoucet, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, mentioned the value of state and local agencies working together to fund coastal restoration projects.
The funding sources include $6.7 million from the CPRA Parish Matching Opportunities Program, which matches state and parish RESTORE dollars. Cameron Parish is providing $2 million in matching funds for the program, along with $4.3 million in Community Development Block Grant disaster funding. The coastal authority is also providing $5 million from 2018 state surplus funds.