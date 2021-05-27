Ashbrooke Gotreau, a pre-k special education teacher at College Oaks Elementary School, became a teacher to help students discover their voice. Growing up with a sister with a disability taught her to feel at ease and supportive of individuals in similar circumstances.
“I was always in inclusive classrooms and was always being drawn to students that seemed like they needed someone to be a buddy or have extra support,” she said.
That early experience set the foundation for her teaching style.
“Whether students communicate through spoke, word, sign language, picture exchange or technology, their voice is uniquely there’s, something they own and it’s powerful.”
Gotreau earned her bachelor’s degree from McNeese State University and her special education master’s degree from Northwestern State University, but she didn’t immediately aim for the teaching profession. Initially she thought she wanted to become a physical therapist for children with special needs.
“But then I had to take an education class based on early childhood and I just fell in love with it.”
She changed her major and dove into the field heavily influenced by special education instructors Tara Chaumont and Rose Henney, she said.
“They were just so excited every single day. I’ve never seen someone so excited to teach me to be a teacher and it made just as excited about it. That’s something I definitely brought with me when I went into the actual classroom setting.”
Alongside her university instructors, Gotreau praised her stepfather as her “biggest influence.” The father of a special needs child, ‘He taught me that everyone’s potential is limitless. Everyone is capable of their very best and I live by that,” she said.
“I try and instill that everyday: Their best is more than enough. As long as they can give met their beset, that’s all I can expect.”
Gotreau described her first day on the job as a “mixture of excitement and anxiousness,” a feeling that returns every year on the first day.
“It’s because I love it. I love teaching my students. I love interacting with them, teaching them, as well as learning from them.”
Teaching children with special needs, specifically children on the autism spectrum within her classroom, comes with exceptional rewards, she said.
“Every milestone is so profound because I’m teaching the whole child. We are making progress on social, emotional, academic, cognitive, even self-help skills. It warms your heart every day to realize you’re having such an impact on the person as a whole and that that’s going to continue to stay with them for their entire life.”
Just as Gotreau gives her students everything they need in class each day, her greatest wish would be for every student to have their every need met. “I wish every student had everything they needed, every single day to be their most successful, best self,” she said.
“I try to provide everything on my end, but I just wish as whole, as a community, as a district, a country, that we could focus on that for every child, every day.”
When Gotreau is not teaching, she enjoys creative projects like art and baking, traveling and exercise.