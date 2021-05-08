Local artist Eddie Mormon will be featured in a Louisiana “Living Legends” documentary set to air in June. A crew of creatives from the Office of Cultural Development and a director/producer from New York City was in Lake Charles to interview him Tuesday, May 4.
“We’re focusing on stories of older artists, tradition bearers,” said Kelsea McCrary, Louisiana cultural districts director.
The final piece will include highlights of visits with artists throughout the state such as French Zydeco Musician Lawrence “Black” Ardoin, owner of the oldest African American Dance Studio in the state, Luther Cox, Weaver Al Kittrell, Creole Country Musician Goldman Thibodeaux and a Choctaw Indian Storyteller.
Mormon’s vivid impressionist painting style is known throughout the U.S. and especially in Louisiana, Colorado and Texas. Abita Springs Brewery displays and sells his work. He’s been featured on Louisiana Public Broadcasting. And he is color-blind.
“I think the reason we were so interested in interviewing Eddie is not only because of his work, his mark making with a pallet knife, but also because of his personality, the way he expresses himself,” said New York director/producer Amon Focus.
Mormon claims his talent is God-given. Painting to him is a spiritual practice and prayer, according to Mormon, is essential for life.
In an previous interview with the American Press, Mormon talked about his years as a longshoreman: “I felt something push me out of the way and then a three-ton load fell on my heel and crushed it,” he said.
My head had been in that very spot seconds before. They thought I’d never walk again. I call it divine intervention. I’ve had a lot of things like that happen to me, a lot of times when I felt like God was helping me.”
The injury gave Mormon time to heal -- and to paint.
The crew was preparing to film Eddie painting in his cramped, paint-smattered kitchen. Eddie was making sure everyone had a print of his work. Then he called Steamboat Bill’s to tell the owner he’d pick up the tab.
He paints quickly. One of the reasons is, he may not be able to match a color he’s mixed later because of his color blindness.
“We’re not asking any of these artists to be anyone more than who they are,” Focus said.
Focus described Morman as selfless, hilarious and ready to go.
“It’s such an honor to meet him, humbling really,” Focus said. “It also feels good that in the midst of all the chaos to experience this piece of joy, to be present.”