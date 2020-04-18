Economic alliance supports gradual reopening of economy

Planning Louisiana’s economic recovery from COVID-19 needs to start now, with protecting public health and safety being the first priority, George Swift, Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance president/CEO, said Friday.
The alliance announced its support of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s draft plan that recommends a “Stay at Home, Safe at Work” order and a gradual reopening of the economy through a phased approach. Waiting too long to restart the economy “will have grave economic and health consequences of its own,” the plan reads.
“So many people are out of work, and businesses are hurting,” Swift said.
Health and safety is the draft plan’s first focus, recommending hospitals have enough capacity to treat patients and have adequate testing for COVID-19. It also recommends work safety procedures, such as temperature checks, regular sanitation and use of personal protective equipment, along with protecting high-risk populations.
“These are things that need to be worked on now,” Swift said.
The plan calls for a “full restart to the healthcare industry” and to follow social distancing and safety measures. That restart includes elective procedures, clinical visits, routine screenings and caring for those with mental health issues.
“There may be some people who have held off (medical) procedures,” Swift said. “If they are not taken care of, it could turn into a health crisis.”
The plan also recommends essential businesses going back to being fully operational. Transportation services, like airports, public buses and taxis, should define standards for cleaning and safety.
State and local government services, including courts, would be fully open, with employees working remotely when possible.
Retail outlets and malls would reopen, with employees being screened and wearing personal protective equipment. Customers would be limited on a percentage of a Fire Marshal capacity.
Other businesses, such as banks, attorneys and veterinarians, would have controlled access and a smaller staff to make sure enough distance is between workers.
Swift added the need to help those returning to work who may lack access to child care.
Bars and restaurants would be reopened, with employees screened and wearing personal protective equipment. The same limited occupancy would apply, with seating arranged to put six feet between customers and a limit on customers at each table.
Salons and barber shops would have limited access and have customers through appointments only. Employees would be screened and wear personal protective equipment.
Gyms and health clubs would have the same restrictions, along with no minors allowed and equipment being cleaned after each use. Showers, pools and spas would remain closed.
Reopening areas that typically attract large gatherings, like churches and major events, will be reviewed on a one-by-one basis.
Swift urged residents to listen to advice from local health officials and continue practicing social distancing.
“If people don’t think this is real, they’re not keeping up with what’s going on,” he said.
“It’s irresponsible to not think this is an issue. Talk to people who have lost family members and they’ll tell you it’s a real thing.”
Swift said the goal of the draft plan is to begin a dialogue with Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials on how to get Louisiana’s economy back on track.
“This will take some refining and some give and take,” he said. “We think this is a good plan moving forward.”