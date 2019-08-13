A Carencro man was killed in an early morning crash Tuesday in Lake Charles, authorities said.
Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said Charles Ozenne was exiting Interstate 210 westbound at U.S. 90 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the base of the off-ramp.
Keenum said Ozenne’s vehicle was struck by a westbound truck driven by Justin Guidry of Iowa, La.
Ozenne was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff, Keenum said.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash but standard toxicology tests are pending on both drivers.
Sr. Cpl. Scott Dougherty is the lead investigator.