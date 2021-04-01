Early childhood care centers have taken major financial hit with COVID

Preschool toys
The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children released on Tuesday its latest survey data regarding the impact of COVID-19 on early childhood care and education centers. Libbie Sonnier, LPIC executive director, said the report revealed that though there is some progress in the pandemic’s effects on public health, childcare centers “are continuing to face cascading challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

State Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, district 98, said the critical findings of the survey “remain really bleak” as three-fourths of providers who responded during Jan. 13-27 said they experienced on average $200,000 worth of financial losses.

Statewide the losses amount to $245 million.

“It’s really disturbing,” she said adding that the pandemic has forced some centers to close permanently.

Of the centers remaining afloat, over half have had to borrow funds for their business expenses at approximately $150,000 per center.

Centers are also dealing with  back owed tuition from parents and guardians. Surveyed participants reported that two-hirds of families are behind on payments.

“It’s not surprising that families would have trouble paying tuition,” Freeman said. “They simply can’t afford to raise tuition right now based on how parents are already in positions where they’re experiencing difficulties,” she said.

In addition to the financial woes the pandemic has wreaked upon the childcare sector, nearly half of providers who responded to the survey had a child or staff member with a potential or confirmed case of COVID-19, Taylor Dunn, Louisiana Department of Education, deputy assistant superintendent of early childhood strategy, said.

 Fifty percent of centers had to temporarily close a classroom or their entire center and the majority of centers did not charge families during the closure, she added.

 The increased cost of mitigating against COVID 19 for items like cleaning supplies and increased staffing further complicated matters for providers, Christopher Turner, state representative for district 12, said.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents experienced employee absences and 45 percent faced increased staffing costs.

 These difficulties are especially concerning, he said, as three-fourths of providers received COVID-19 related grants from LDOE.

 Additionally, childcare centers are still struggling to bring children back for care, Polly Thomas, state representative district 80, said. “Enrollment rates, the main driver of revenues, remain below pre-pandemic levels,” she said.

 Three-fourths of providers served fewer children in January 2021 than in January 2020 with enrollment down by 22 percent.

 Sonnier said the results of the recent survey indicate that “providers are uncertain of their ability to remain open in the long term.”

 Over 60 percent of respondents indicated that they would need additional grant funding or loans to remain open for another six months and only 40 percent said they could afford to operate in the long term based on their current finances and enrollment rates.

 Sonnier said the data confirms the need for swift action to support the early childhood sector.

“The child care sector allows all other industries to run and is essential for economic recovery,” she said

 She advocated for the allocation of sports betting revenue to support the Early Childhood Education Fund and for expanded access to the Child Care Assistance Program. To read the full report, visit www.policyinstitutela.org/covid-19-impact-child-care.

