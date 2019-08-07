The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and DeRidder police will be joining forces to fight back against drunken driving in the area.
Between Aug. 16 and Sept. 2, the two agencies will be working side-by-side to conduct three separate DWI checkpoints throughout Beauregard Parish. Each checkpoint will be organized at an undisclosed location, beginning at 8 p.m., officials said.
The checkpoints are part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Traffic Commissions and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations.
According to the state highway safety commission, there were 23 fatal and injury crashes within Beauregard Parish in 2017 that were attributed to alcohol-impaired motorists.