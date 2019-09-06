Drowning victim’s body recovered

The body of a Beauregard Parish woman believed to have drowned in the Sabine River was located Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The body of 40-year-old Dolly Joyce Laughlin was located at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday by search crews from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fire District 1, The La. Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.
Sheriff Ricky Moses said that his office had received a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a possible drowning near the Palmer Lake Boat Launch at the river.
“Deputies were advised that she had been swept away by the current and could not be located,” Moses stated.
Moses told the American Press that moments before, Laughlin and others had entered the water near the boat launch to assist a group of young boys who were experiencing distress in the water. Laughlin was the only person who had not been able to make it back to shallow water.
Crews conducted their initial search until dark Wednesday, when it was ended for safety reasons, and resumed Thursday morning.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s office.