WESTLAKE — A driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has succumbed to his injuries.
Louisiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said Paul Thomas, 65, of Lake Charles, died at a local hospital Saturday evening.
Senegal said the crash happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of La. 379 and John Stine Road.
The initial investigation revealed a 1994 GMC Safari Van, driven by Thomas, was traveling west on La. 379 when for unknown reasons, Thomas’s GMC crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
“After the impact with the tree, the GMC rolled over onto its roof,” Senegal said.
Thomas, who was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital for treatment.
Later that evening, Troop D was notified Thomas had succumbed to his injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Thomas and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. Troop D has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2021.