sheriff unit
Special to the American Press

Staff reports

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Sulphur that left one man dead.

Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the crash Sunday night in the 1600 block of Swisco Road in Sulphur.            

Vincent said the initial investigation revealed the driver of an SUV lost control and went off the roadway for unknown reasons.  After leaving the roadway the SUV struck a utility pole and flipped multiple times. 

The driver, Dylan J. Alford, 27, of St. Francisville, who was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, was ejected from the SUV.  

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Vincent said.  

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and the investigation is still continuing.  As mandated by state law, toxicology testing will be performed.  

Sr. Cpl. Travis Carroll is the lead investigator on this case.

More from this section

School Board offering new summer camp programs

  • Updated
School Board offering new summer camp programs

Summer school doesn’t usually spark joy but the Calcasieu Parish School Board is looking to change that with Exploration Camps. More than 30 free camps, covering a variety of topics, are being offered this summer for students pre-k through 12th grade. 

Artists invited to fill library’s virtual art gallery

  • Updated
Artists invited to fill library’s virtual art gallery

Artists and art lovers alike are invited to showcase and enjoy the Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s upcoming Virtual Art Gallery. “Hope and Resilience” will be on display from Tuesday, June 1 until Saturday, July 31 online, giving the public the opportunity to enjoy their friend’s and neigh…

Informer: Documentation needed to replace child’s Social Security card

  • Updated
Informer: Documentation needed to replace child’s Social Security card

How do I replace my daughter’s Social Security card? It was ruined during last week’s flooding and I’ll need when it’s time to register for school.To replace a Social Security card for a child, you’ll need to gather documents proving your child’s identity and citizenship or immigration statu…

Tax reform bills to be heard by La. Senate committee

  • Updated
Tax reform bills to be heard by La. Senate committee

Three tax reform bills that have cleared the Louisiana House will be heard Monday by the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee. Two measures lower individual income tax levels and end federal tax deductions and the third ends the ability of corporations to deduct federal taxes paid on …