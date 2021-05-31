Staff reports
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Sulphur that left one man dead.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the crash Sunday night in the 1600 block of Swisco Road in Sulphur.
Vincent said the initial investigation revealed the driver of an SUV lost control and went off the roadway for unknown reasons. After leaving the roadway the SUV struck a utility pole and flipped multiple times.
The driver, Dylan J. Alford, 27, of St. Francisville, who was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, was ejected from the SUV.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Vincent said.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and the investigation is still continuing. As mandated by state law, toxicology testing will be performed.
Sr. Cpl. Travis Carroll is the lead investigator on this case.