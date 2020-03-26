Drive-Thru Testing Graphic

Southwest Louisiana residents that meet the criteria of being high risk can get tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru site from 1-3 p.m. today at the Burton Complex, 7001 Gulf Highway.

Line up for testing starts at 12:30 p.m. today. Testing will continue from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 31 through April 2, with line up starting at 8:30 a.m. The service is scheduled to be available for two weeks.

Those who don't meet the eligibility requirements will not be tested. The site will perform up to 130 tests per day.

Those seeking to be tested should bring a driver's license or state-issued ID and any insurance information. Doctor's referrals are not required.

Up to two people per vehicle may be tested. All must sit in the front seat.

There will be no restrooms available, and no pets are allowed at the site.

Residents with questions can call 211.

Agencies participating in the testing site are the Region Five ESF-8 Health and Medical Coalition, Louisiana Office of Public Health, Avail Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Health System, Ochsner Christus Health System, The Pathology Laboratory, Louisiana National Guard and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

