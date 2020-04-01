Drive-Through testing for COVID-19 continues at the Burton Complex. The testing, which began March 26, is provided by a group of Health Care and Government agencies.
The tests are for persons with symptoms who are at high risk for complications.
Residents who seek testing should bring a driver's license or state-issued identification and any insurance information they may have.
A doctor's referral is not needed.
Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 am. Testing will continue today and Thursday through 3:30 p.m. each day. It is also scheduled for the following week, Tuesday, April 7 through Thursday, April 9.
Criteria for testing eligibility is as follows:
Fever 100.4 or greater
and
One other symptom below:
Shortness of Breath
Cough
and
One high risk condition below:
Age over 60 years old
Lung Disease (COPD, Asthma, Chronic Bronchitis)
Heart Disease (NOT including hypertension)
Diabetes
Immunocompromised (HIV +, Cancer/Chemo within the past 2 years, Dialysis, Transplant recipient, or currently on medications that suppress your immune system).
A maximum of two people per vehicle may be tested and all must sit in the front seat of the vehicle.
This site is intended for people who need testing and have mild or moderate symptoms.
Residents who are ill enough to require emergency care, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Persons not meeting the eligibility requirements will not be tested.
Testing is performed by a National Reference Laboratory and the result may take up to 10 days to obtain.
A maximum of 130 tests per day can be performed.
No restrooms will be available. No pets allowed.
Residents with questions about the service should call 211.
The Burton Complex is at 7001 Gulf Highway.
Participating agencies include:
Region Five ESF-8 Health and Medical Coalition
Louisiana Office of Public Health
Avail Hospital
Lake Charles Memorial Health System
CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana
The Louisiana National Guard
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Fifty residents were tested at the drive-through site March 26.
Testing is also available at several other sites in Southwest Louisiana. Residents may call 211 for current information on locations, hours of operation and criteria for the sites.