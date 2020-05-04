May 4, 2020 – Local health and government officials will continue drive-through testing for COVID-19 Tuesday, May 5 as part of a new regime that will expand testing and take it to all parts of Calcasieu Parish.
Testing site schedule includes:
- Tuesday, May 5 – Lake Charles Civic Center – 900 North Lakeshore Drive
- Wednesday, May 6 - West Cal Arena – 401 Arena Road, Sulphur
- Thursday, May 7 – Lake Charles Civic Center – 900 North Lakeshore Drive
- Monday, May 11 – Vinton City Hall – 1200 Horridge Street, Vinton
- Tuesday, May 12 – Dequincy City Hall – 300 North Holly Street, DeQuincy
- Wednesday, May 13 – Iowa City Hall – 115 North Thompson Avenue, Iowa
- Thursday, May 14 – Westlake City Hall – 1001 Mulberry Street, Westlake
- Friday, May 15 - To be Announced
Testing will be performed from 9 a.m.-noon each day.
Criteria has been expanded. To be eligible, residents must be 16 years or older (with ID) and must be a resident of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis parishes.
There is no medical requirement.
There is no cost.
Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.
Residents who are ill enough to require emergency care should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Testing is performed by a Quest Laboratory and the results may take up to 5 days to obtain.
A total of 130 tests per day can be performed. No restrooms will be available. No pets are allowed.
Residents with questions about the service should call 211.
Participating agencies include:
- Region 5 ESF-8 Health and Medical Coalition
- Louisiana Office of Public Health
- Avail Hospital
- The Louisiana National Guard
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury