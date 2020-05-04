nwrh_0326_drive_thru_testing-2

at Burton Complex in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

May 4, 2020 – Local health and government officials will continue drive-through testing for COVID-19 Tuesday, May 5 as part of a new regime that will expand testing and take it to all parts of Calcasieu Parish.

Testing site schedule includes:

  • Tuesday, May 5 – Lake Charles Civic Center – 900 North Lakeshore Drive
  • Wednesday, May 6 - West Cal Arena – 401 Arena Road, Sulphur
  • Thursday, May 7 – Lake Charles Civic Center – 900 North Lakeshore Drive
  • Monday, May 11 – Vinton City Hall – 1200 Horridge Street, Vinton
  • Tuesday, May 12 – Dequincy City Hall – 300 North Holly Street, DeQuincy
  • Wednesday, May 13 – Iowa City Hall – 115 North Thompson Avenue, Iowa 
  • Thursday, May 14 – Westlake City Hall – 1001 Mulberry Street, Westlake
  • Friday, May 15 - To be Announced

Testing will be performed from 9 a.m.-noon each day.

Criteria has been expanded.  To be eligible, residents must be 16 years or older (with ID) and must be a resident of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis parishes.

There is no medical requirement.

There is no cost.

Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.

Residents who are ill enough to require emergency care should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Testing is performed by a Quest Laboratory and the results may take up to 5 days to obtain.

A total of 130 tests per day can be performed. No restrooms will be available. No pets are allowed.

Residents with questions about the service should call 211.

Participating agencies include:

  • Region 5 ESF-8 Health and Medical Coalition
  • Louisiana Office of Public Health
  • Avail Hospital
  • The Louisiana National Guard
  • Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

