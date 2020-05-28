JENNINGS — First Baptist Church of Jennings is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide food to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive-by food distribution will be held 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, at First Baptist Church, 1001 North Cary Avenue, in Jennings. The distribution is open free to the public with no income guidelines to utilize the program.
Minister of Education and Senior Adult Pastor Brian Wells said Second Harvest recognizes the need within the community and is helping bring food to those having a difficult time.
"We are trying to do all we can to help families," Wells said. "We are learning each week of more families that are being affected by the drop in the economy, the loss of the oil industry and those who are losing their jobs or are being laid off, so the food assistance is coming at a good time for those who need a little extra assistance."
First Baptist Church and Second Harvest Food Bank serve about 700 families regularly through their monthly food distribution program.
Those attending should remain in their vehicles and unlock their trunks or back doors. The Louisiana National Guard and other volunteers will place the food in the trunks or back seats of the vehicles.
Vehicles should line up on Cary Avenue and turn left onto Curtis Street where the food will be loaded into the vehicles. All vehicles will then continue on Curtis Street, exiting on La. 26.
"We ask everyone to be patient and we will distribute food as long as the trucks have goods on them," Wells said. "We want this to be an encouragement for everyone who needs assistance."
Items will include canned goods, fruits and vegetables and other nonperishable food items.