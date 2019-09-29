Drainage top issue at forum

MOSS BLUFF — Drainage was the hot topic this week at a town hall meeting in the Moss Bluff Middle School gymnasium, where candidates in the race for assessor, police jury Districts 1, 2, 10, 11 and 35 and state representative took turns addressing the public.
It was standing-room only at the start of the event, with the public eager to hear which issues would be taking the forefront and from which candidate. Those running were also eager to get their positions stated, as early voting began Saturday.
While some mention of traffic and ideas of how to correct the flow were offered by police jury candidates, drainage problems and solutions were No. 1 on everyone's minds. Police Jury District 11 candidates David Stutes and Roger Marcantel offered their professional work history as reasons why their ideas would succeed, while candidates Helen Liz Long, District 1, and Tony O'Banion, District 11, offered their ability to work together as a team and with any department necessary to get the job done.
"I am the only thoroughly qualified candidate," Stutes told the audience. "I have 30 years personal work experience solving drainage problems just like this one. We (the parish) have the money, we just need to tell the police jury what needs to be done. I got into this race because I'm irritated that no one else is doing what needs to be done."
Long and O'Banion both said it takes a cohesive team to be successful at making the changes necessary to improve the quality of life for Ward One residents.
"I will work collectively with all police jurors," Long said. "This is not a one-person, one-vote for all. My goals and vision for Moss Bluff are simple: One five letter word: O.R.D.E.R. ‘O' is for optimizing our tax dollars. ‘R' is for revitalizing trust. ‘D' is for drainage and all that goes with it. ‘E' is for economic development to further our growth. And ‘R' is for rolling back our mileage rates."
O'Banion echoed Long's sentiments about working together for success, saying, "We have to build relationships. It's not about winning or losing, it's about taking care of the parish."
In addition to drainage, some candidates were also passionate about bringing a new recreation center to Moss Bluff; something similar to the one currently in Westlake, while others offered that they would ensure that the new administration takes a hard line on property owners rights.
Michael "Mike" Smith, a candidate for district 2, said drainage and traffic issues need to be addressed, but said an indoor recreation center in Ward One is needed.
"We need to make improvements to our parks and recreation. We need a recreation center like the one in Westlake," he said.
Brandon Perkins, a candidate for district 10, spoke out for the rights of property owners in Ward One.
"Residents want a good strong community voice," he said. "The No. 1 issue is, of course, drainage, but I will also stand up for property owners rights as far as what they can do on their own land. We have to move forward, not reach back."
After each candidate was provided with time to campaign to the crowd, all gathered in the center of the gym to greet the public and answer questions. Most had tables offering candy and fact sheets pertaining to their campaign points. Families joined their loved ones running for public office at their tables to assist in answering questions and to show support for their candidate.
The meeting was sponsored by the Ward One Economic Board.