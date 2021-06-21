Drainage funding Plan B in works for Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, since late September 2020, has worked feverishly to meet the steps required by federal agencies to start clearing drainage laterals of debris brought on by Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Officials said the task is daunting, with costs ranging anywhere from $80 million to $100 million.
The parish and the two Gravity Drainage Districts have hired Hunt, Guillot and Associates to assist in the effort, which began with assessing aerial photographs of all drainage laterals in the parish and prioritizing those with debris that have obstructed drainage flow the most. These steps were done according to the National Resources Conservation Service’s Emergency Watershed Relief Program. Unfortunately, when the work was submitted to the NRCS headquarters in Washington D.C., the Police Jury was informed that the watershed relief grant program didn’t have funding for the effort.
Now, the parish and Gravity Drainage Districts are using the work already done through the NRCS program and seeking another method through FEMA. Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said he is hopeful the effort will be part of a reimbursable package from FEMA, similar to the clearing of roadside debris in the months following Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Two items approved by the Police Jury June 17 have parish officials optimistic that the work will start sooner than later. The action allows the parish to expedite its bid process and secure contractors ahead of time so the work can start as soon as the remaining permitting process is done.
“The point is this process now we feel much better about getting some results and getting it going,” Beam told police jurors last week.
Allen Wainwright, director of parish engineering and public works, said a firm timeline on when the work will start hasn’t been set. He said the entire project could take 18 months to finish. He said FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers are expediting their reviews so that work can start as soon as possible.
Beam, along with District 12 Police Juror Judd Bares, reiterated that the parish’s effort to clear debris from drainage laterals began long before the historic May 17 rainfall and subsequent flooding. He said the Police Jury’s approval of the items last week was not done in reaction to the May flood.
District 7 Police Juror Chris Landry said the May 17 flash flood would have happened even if all the parish’s drainage laterals were completely cleared. Landry said his home and business flooded that day.
“It was an act of nature; that’s the facts,” he said.
Landry said he sympathized with residents whose homes flooded May 17, but reiterated that the parish is doing what it needs to so the laterals can be cleared of debris.
“We’re gonna get there,” he said. “It’s going to happen.”
Landry said he was frustrated with National Resources Conservation Service officials on the federal level. He said the parish painstakingly followed every step of the Emergency Watershed Relief Program as directed.
“The problem is in Washington, and we got the runaround,” Landry said. “That cost us at least 4-5 months, without a doubt. I’m gonna say it; that’s what’s happened.”
Beam said he, Police Jury President Brian Abshire, Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness Dick Gremilion, along with officials from Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes, met with FEMA Administrator Deanne Chriswell in Baton Rouge June 17. Gov. John Bel Edwards and his staff also attended.
“Every one of us all emphasized how critical drainage lateral debris removal is and pleaded to help us with the funding for that,” Beam said.