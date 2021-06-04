Downtown at Sundown

Tickets are no longer required for entry to manage crowd size at this year's Downtown at Sundown

 Rick Hickman

Due to the possibility of severe weather, tonight's Downtown at Sundown concert is cancelled. The public is encouraged to attend Live at the Lakefront, which is scheduled for June 11, 18 and 25 on the Lakefront Amphitheater and is presented by the Arts and Humanities Council and sponsored in part by the City of Lake Charles.

“Last week’s concert was attended by more than 2,500 people, and we were looking forward to seeing people come out again for this week’s concert,” said Matt Young, Director of Cultural Affairs. “We hope to be able to re-book the Charlie Wayne Band and Grammy-winner Mickey Smith, Jr. for next year’s series. Although we were planning to send Mickey out with a grand farewell, we’re hopeful he’ll be able to return to Lake Charles next year as a local celebrity.”

 Downtown at Sundown is annually presented by the city of Lake Charles and supported by local sponsorships including Entergy, CITGO Petroleum, Stockwell Sievert Law Firm, Shearman Family Foundation, and Erdace Apartments.

More from this section

30 years later and family still searching for leads

  • Updated
30 years later and family still searching for leads

The Fultons have waited 30 years for closure and may be a step closing with the announcement of the establishment of a $50,000 reward through Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the individual or individuals responsible for the murder of …

New EDS campus provides students a park-like setting to learn

  • Updated
New EDS campus provides students a park-like setting to learn

Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School’s South Campus has been having class all year long in their new state of the art facilities. “That something people always say, ‘I had no idea you guys were open or I had no idea you guys were here!’ But, yes, we’ve been here all school year,” Frances “Boo”…

City moves to address drainage issues

  • Updated
City moves to address drainage issues

All seven City Council members unanimously agreed to send a resolution to the parish requesting Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 expedite the cleaning of laterals within Lake Charles. 

Residents fed up with flooding, want solutions

  • Updated
Residents fed up with flooding, want solutions

Dozens of Calcasieu residents aired their grievances to the Police Jury’s drainage board this week after flooding issues arose from last month’s unexpected heavy rainfall. 