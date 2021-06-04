Due to the possibility of severe weather, tonight's Downtown at Sundown concert is cancelled. The public is encouraged to attend Live at the Lakefront, which is scheduled for June 11, 18 and 25 on the Lakefront Amphitheater and is presented by the Arts and Humanities Council and sponsored in part by the City of Lake Charles.
“Last week’s concert was attended by more than 2,500 people, and we were looking forward to seeing people come out again for this week’s concert,” said Matt Young, Director of Cultural Affairs. “We hope to be able to re-book the Charlie Wayne Band and Grammy-winner Mickey Smith, Jr. for next year’s series. Although we were planning to send Mickey out with a grand farewell, we’re hopeful he’ll be able to return to Lake Charles next year as a local celebrity.”
Downtown at Sundown is annually presented by the city of Lake Charles and supported by local sponsorships including Entergy, CITGO Petroleum, Stockwell Sievert Law Firm, Shearman Family Foundation, and Erdace Apartments.