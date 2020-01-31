Final repairs to the Vernon Lake spillway are expected to be completed in the next two weeks, state officials announced on Wednesday.
According to a release from the La. Department of Transportation and Development, repair work has finished on the earthen dam, the spillway channel and on most of the spillway patching repairs, leaving only minor repair work left to be completed.
Late last year, officials allowed the lake to begin refilling naturally by closing the spillway’s main gate, but last week DOTD officials slightly opened the management gate to ensure the last few items were completed.
DOTD officials said once the work is completed, the management gate will be closed completely to allow the lake to refill at “the maximum rate nature allows.”
The dam experienced heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the local area in August 2017. Damages included a crack in the dam’s embankment of nearly 100 feet in length, and nearly 200 feet on the opposite side.
Work on major repairs began in the spring of 2019 and were considered complete in December.