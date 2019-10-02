Donations sought for flood victims

Donations are being collected for Texas flood victims. Items needed include non-perishable food, cases of water, baby formula and food, diapers and wipes, toiletries and hygiene products for women, towels, toothbrushes and hair brushes, cleaning supplies, mold cleaner, masks and gloves, tarps, mosquito spray and first aid kits.
No clothing except under garments and socks in new packages will be accepted.
For children, coloring books, colors, word puzzles and board games are requested.
Donations are being collected at the following times/locations:
Waters's Edge, 2760 Power Center Pkwy. — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 4.
Old Tire Shope, 402 La. 26, Lake Arthur — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7 a.m.-noon Oct. 6.
Old ReMarket & 7 Up plant building, 303 N. Lake Arthur Ave., Jennings — 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Volunteers are needed at Jennings and Lake Arthur locations. For more information, call or text Lauren Trahan at 329-5819.