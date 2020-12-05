Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones wants registered voters to cast their ballots for today’s election, despite it having a lower profile than the Nov. 3 primary.
The ballot items for Calcasieu Parish include a statewide constitutional amendment, runoff races for the city marshal in Wards 3 and 4, along with a Republican State Central Committee member for the 25th senatorial district.
“I believe every election is important,” Jones said Friday. “Every time polls open, voters should cast their ballots.”
Early voting was sparse, with just over 5,000 in-person votes cast, Jones said. His office is expecting close to 4,000 mail in ballots, a trend that has been increasing even before the Nov. 3 presidential primary.
The constitutional amendment, if approved, would allow Louisiana’s governor to appoint a non-Louisiana resident to serve as an at-large member of the state’s post secondary education boards. Jones questioned the timing of placing a constitutional amendment on a relatively quiet election ballot, instead of the Nov. 3 primary or a ballot scheduled for next spring.
“We wouldn’t have had a parishwide election without it,” he said.
The runoff for Ward 3 Lake Charles city marshal is between Nathan Keller, a Democrat, and Jerod Abshire, a Republican. The race for Ward 4 Sulphur city marshal is between Glenn Barry and Brandon Dever, both Republicans.
Jones said both city marshal races are important aspects to law enforcement within the community.
The race for Republican State Central Committee is between Russell L. Ferguson and Mary “Sister” Fontenot, both Republicans.
Jones said 18 precincts in Calcasieu Parish have not yet returned to their original locations. Burton Coliseum is the only voting site in Calcasieu with multiple precincts Saturday, he said.
To check a precinct's location, visit geauxvote.com or calclerkofcourt.com. Jones said all voters should have received a mailed notification of either their precinct returning to its original location, or remaining at its temporary one.
Voters should bring their photo ID and wear a face covering. Polls will be set up to accommodate social distancing, Jones said.
